Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to “Buy”

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. Merus has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $419.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62.

In other news, EVP Mark Throsby sold 57,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,012,741.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,019.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 278,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $4,501,489.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Merus by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

