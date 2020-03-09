Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised ProQR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.31.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $418.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $16.07.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,630,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,070,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 52,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the period. 61.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.