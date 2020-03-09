Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 2,322.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $124.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.12. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $111.17 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.17.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

