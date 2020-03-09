Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ZURVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Zurich Insurance Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

ZURVY stock opened at $39.48 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

