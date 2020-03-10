-$0.36 EPS Expected for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $43.90.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

