-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Mattel posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAT. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 34.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786,835 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Mattel by 32.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 575,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Mattel by 253.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 235,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 168,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Mattel by 7.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.76. Mattel has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.75.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

