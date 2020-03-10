$0.54 EPS Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Employers posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Employers had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of EIG opened at $38.40 on Friday. Employers has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In related news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,537,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,791,995.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $28,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Employers by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 99,648 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Employers by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,063,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Employers by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 245,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,245,000 after buying an additional 73,859 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Employers by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 165,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 65,460 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

