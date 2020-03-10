$0.78 EPS Expected for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) This Quarter

Analysts expect New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Oriental Education & Tech Grp.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

NYSE:EDU opened at $127.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.98. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

