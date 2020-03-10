$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mylan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Mylan reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mylan will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mylan.

Get Mylan alerts:

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Mylan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.37.

NASDAQ:MYL opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.75. Mylan has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $29.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,385,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,051,000 after purchasing an additional 425,895 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mylan by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,781,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mylan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,482,000 after acquiring an additional 499,230 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Mylan by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,158,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,983,000 after acquiring an additional 710,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mylan in the 4th quarter worth $104,305,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mylan (MYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.