-$1.09 EPS Expected for Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.23) and the highest is ($0.92). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($2.94). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.27) to ($3.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPRO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $175.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

