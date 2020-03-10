$1.88 EPS Expected for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) will report $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. CME Group posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $8.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.91.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,990 shares of company stock worth $9,964,682 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,108,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in CME Group by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 2,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CME Group by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,789 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $204.91 on Friday. CME Group has a one year low of $161.05 and a one year high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.