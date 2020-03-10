1,470 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Comcast by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 153,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $183.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

