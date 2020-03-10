152 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Essex Private Wealth Management LLC

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,523.89.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,215.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $835.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,443.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,323.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

