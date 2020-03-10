162,079 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Purchased by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 162,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up about 2.8% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,414,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,953,000 after buying an additional 157,909 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 107,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

PHYS opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $13.64.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

