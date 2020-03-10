1,838 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Essex Private Wealth Management LLC

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,687,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,996,935,000 after acquiring an additional 30,367 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Mastercard by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.12.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $262.01 on Tuesday. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $222.84 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $288.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

