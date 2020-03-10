1,950 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Purchased by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.77.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

