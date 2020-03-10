24,052 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.9% of Independent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after buying an additional 8,958,677 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after buying an additional 216,383 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,335,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,331,000 after buying an additional 57,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,955,000 after buying an additional 152,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,275,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,992,000 after buying an additional 66,544 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

