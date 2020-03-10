25,714 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Bought by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCR. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $162.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $205.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.52.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.