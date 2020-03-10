2,800 Shares in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Bought by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,852,000 after purchasing an additional 956,848 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $7,607,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $523,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $703,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,302.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $89.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.14. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $122.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

