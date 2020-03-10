34,580 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Acquired by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IWN opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.02 and a 1 year high of $130.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

