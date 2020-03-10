359 Shares in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Purchased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 79.9% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,168 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 440,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 387,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after acquiring an additional 100,138 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

HRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

Shares of HRC opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.75 and a 200 day moving average of $106.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.08 and a 12 month high of $117.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.