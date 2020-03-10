39,558 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 3.5% of Independent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $157.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $159.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.