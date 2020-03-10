3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Decreased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,258 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cpwm LLC grew its position in 3M by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its position in 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in 3M by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 6,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in 3M by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after purchasing an additional 63,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMM opened at $144.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.31. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $143.55 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

