40,680 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,622,000. Union Pacific comprises 2.0% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $135.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.28. The company has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $133.18 and a 52-week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

