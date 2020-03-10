5,000 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 79.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 64.8% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $1,485,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 174,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

