5,800 Shares in Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $852,000. Coastal Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $53.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96.

Several research firms recently commented on APRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.