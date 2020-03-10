675 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.07.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

