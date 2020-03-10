77,900 Shares in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Global Medical REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $535.39 million, a PE ratio of 133.11 and a beta of 0.45. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.44 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

GMRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

