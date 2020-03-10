9,392 Shares in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Purchased by Essex Private Wealth Management LLC

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Welltower by 21.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 69,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.5% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 5,191.7% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WELL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

WELL stock opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.66. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $64.76 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 83.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

