Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 544.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%.

NASDAQ ADRO opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aduro BioTech has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53.

In related news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $87,240.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,190 shares in the company, valued at $529,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 87,703 shares of company stock worth $119,969 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair lowered Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

