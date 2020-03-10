Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,523.89.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,215.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $890.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,443.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,323.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

