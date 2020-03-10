Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

AMZN opened at $1,800.61 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.01 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $946.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,993.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,840.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.