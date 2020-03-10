American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price Down 7.6%

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)’s stock price dropped 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.75, approximately 42,394,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 16,297,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. ValuEngine lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

