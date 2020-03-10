AMETEK, Inc. (AME) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

AMETEK has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AMETEK has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AMETEK to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $76.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.70 and its 200-day moving average is $94.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $74.73 and a 12-month high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $498,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,441.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

