Analysts Anticipate Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) to Post $1.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Dicks Sporting Goods reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dicks Sporting Goods.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92. Dicks Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $31.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,372,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

