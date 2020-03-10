Analysts Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.17. DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRH. ValuEngine lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000.

NYSE DRH opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

