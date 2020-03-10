Analysts Expect Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

In other Health Catalyst news, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $782,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,198.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 17,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $511,942.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,948.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,290.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,682,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

