Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 3,000 to GBX 2,960. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Associated British Foods traded as low as GBX 2,049 ($26.95) and last traded at GBX 2,064.63 ($27.16), with a volume of 48515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,218 ($29.18).

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABF. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,020 ($39.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated British Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,941.36 ($38.69).

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Graham Allan bought 2,000 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, for a total transaction of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion and a PE ratio of 18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,549.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,439.18.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

