Asure Software (ASUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Asure Software to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASUR stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $113.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other Asure Software news, Director Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Asure Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Asure Software from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asure Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

