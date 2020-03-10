AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $265.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

