Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.98, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVID shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

