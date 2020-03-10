Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.84-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $417-437 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $499.69 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.84-$0.93 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVID. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avid Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.30.

AVID opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $306.94 million, a PE ratio of -122.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

