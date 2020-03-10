Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $417-$437 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.49 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.84-0.93 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $306.94 million, a PE ratio of -122.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.85 million. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley started coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avid Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

