Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 36.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

BAC opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,050,510,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,173,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,716,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

