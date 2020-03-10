Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.11

Press coverage about Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) has trended very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Big Lots earned a daily sentiment score of -3.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Big Lots’ score:

BIG opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $693.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.13). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Several analysts have commented on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

In related news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,061.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

