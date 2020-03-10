BitTorrent Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. BitTorrent has a market cap of $80.61 million and approximately $75.85 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and UPbit. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent’s launch date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

