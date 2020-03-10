Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Loews Corp

Loews Corp decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

BX opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.63%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.