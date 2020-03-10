Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.1% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after purchasing an additional 222,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after purchasing an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $872,278,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $791,065,000 after purchasing an additional 39,352 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $227.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.34. The company has a market capitalization of $147.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.31, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.33. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $224.37 and a 12-month high of $402.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

