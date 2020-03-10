Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2,100.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.45% from the company’s previous close.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,012.59.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,527.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,867.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,953.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,476.51 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $22.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking will post 98.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

