Booking’s (BKNG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,012.59.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,527.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,867.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,953.75. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,476.51 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $22.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 98.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Booking by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,749,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Booking by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 658,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Booking by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $920,496,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

